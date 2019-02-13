Carestaff at Mary Hare School Required

Mary Hare, Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Carestaff at Mary Hare School

• Carestaff – (Permanent – Full Time – Term Time) £20,347.59 pro rata pa, 41 h/pw

• Waking Night Staff – (Permanent – Monday Night – Term Time) £4,136.69 pro rata pa, 10 h/pw

• Waking Night Staff – (Permanent – Saturday Night – Term Time) £3,639.25 pro rata pa, 10.5 h/pw

• Bank Carestaff – (Zero Hours contract – Term Time) £8.81 p/h Unqualified – £9.07 p/h Qualified

• Bank Waking Night – (Zero Hours contract – Term Time) £8.81 p/h Unqualified – £9.07 p/h Qualified

• Sleeping In duties – £34.68 per night

To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

Closing Date: 25 February 2019

Interviews: 28 February 2019

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386