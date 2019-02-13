Part time office manager/ patient coordinator /receptionist required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Part time office manager/ patient coordinator /receptionist
for a thriving friendly dental practice in town center.Dental experience is essential.
Cv to westbrookhouse.dental@gmail.com
