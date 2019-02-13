Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

LABORATORY TECHNICIAN REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

LABORATORY TECHNICIAN REQUIRED

Laboratory Technician

Permanent position for a laboratory technician - Newbury. Should have working experience in laboratory procedures for physical and inorganic chemistry and general laboratory safety procedures. The position requires supporting the laboratory manager, assisting the technical team with analysis studies and R&D projects.

A degree in Chemistry is preferred but will consider HNC or HND in Chemistry or a degree in Science.

Please email CV to

sarah.kingsleyevans@oilplusltd.com

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Business fined after worker loses leg in explosion in Newbury

Business fined after worker loses leg in explosion in Newbury

West Berkshire resident celebrates 110th birthday

West Berkshire resident celebrates 110th birthday

Man re-bailed in murder inquiry

Man re-bailed in murder inquiry

Sports pavilion gets the go-ahead

Sports pavilion gets the go-ahead

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33