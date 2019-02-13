LABORATORY TECHNICIAN REQUIRED

Laboratory Technician

Permanent position for a laboratory technician - Newbury. Should have working experience in laboratory procedures for physical and inorganic chemistry and general laboratory safety procedures. The position requires supporting the laboratory manager, assisting the technical team with analysis studies and R&D projects.

A degree in Chemistry is preferred but will consider HNC or HND in Chemistry or a degree in Science.

Please email CV to

sarah.kingsleyevans@oilplusltd.com