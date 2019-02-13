Minibus Drivers Required

Park House School

Andover Road Newbury RG14 6NQ

Tel: 01635 573911

Minibus Drivers

Good local knowledge and the ability to interact with pupils and parents.

Shifts available Monday to Friday:

7.00am to 8.30am I 3.25pm to 5.00pm

You must be over 21 / clean driving license /

3 years of driving experience/ £9.75 per hour.

For further information please contact: recruitment@parkhouseschool.org

This school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. An enhanced disclosure barring service check will be sought from successful candidates.