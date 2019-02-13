Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Minibus Drivers Required

Minibus Drivers Required

Park House School 
Andover Road  Newbury  RG14 6NQ
Tel:  01635 573911

Minibus Drivers

Good local knowledge and the ability to interact with pupils and parents.

Shifts available Monday to Friday:
7.00am to 8.30am   I   3.25pm to 5.00pm

You must be over 21 / clean driving license /

3 years of driving experience/ £9.75 per hour.

For further information please contact: recruitment@parkhouseschool.org

This school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.  An enhanced disclosure barring service check will be sought from successful candidates.

 

 

