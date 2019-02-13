Minibus Drivers Required

Wed, 13 Feb 2019
Park House School
Andover Road Newbury RG14 6NQ
Tel: 01635 573911
Minibus Drivers
Good local knowledge and the ability to interact with pupils and parents.
Shifts available Monday to Friday:
7.00am to 8.30am I 3.25pm to 5.00pm
You must be over 21 / clean driving license /
3 years of driving experience/ £9.75 per hour.
For further information please contact: recruitment@parkhouseschool.org
This school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. An enhanced disclosure barring service check will be sought from successful candidates.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News