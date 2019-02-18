Luna Boutiques, the place to go for womens fashion, has got new arrivals in weekly as they are slowly transitioning into Spring.

The four shops across Berkshire (Newbury and Hungerford) and Wiltshire (Marlborough and Devizes) have been welcoming brighter, unique and more colourful pieces across the shops.

Their new collection of Miss Sugar jumpers with pearls down the back have been selling out so quicky, they've all restocked so if you missed yours, now is the time to get back in to grab the one you wanted! Along with the popular Miss Sugar tops, Luna Boutiques have lighter jackets which are great for layering, a range of fabulous printed scarves for every occasion and the new Postcard from Brighton range is coming through the shops, bringing a fun collection of colours not only to the shop but you'll definitely want these in your wardrobe!

With the snow only passing a couple of weeks ago, they still have cosy jumpers in store and online for the colder nights and if you are out and about exploring over the weekend. The colour range in store and online is so great that you are bound to find a colour you love. The classic neutrals are available in most collections but they also have bright pink, orange, lime green, sky blue and many more colours that will lift and brighten your wardrobe for that refreshing Spring feel.

If you can't make it into one of the shops across Berkshire or Wiltshire, do not worry as they have an online website which makes shopping from home easy, fun and you can do this at any time! Orders get out quickly so you can expect your item to arrive in 3-5 days and they have items online which aren't in the shops so it's worth having a look as what you've been looking for may be just there!

