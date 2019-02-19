Original style, petite to curvy, fabulous prices

Luna Boutiques, known for its fantastic collection of colours, has been bringing in a fabulous range of colours this week, including the fun 'Rock and Love' jumpers you can see in the image. These jumpers come in six different colours and are a great statement wardrobe piece. Team this top with jeans and boots and you've got yourself a cosy spring outfit.

If you're a fan of great clothing materials, Luna has a collection of rainbow cashmere jumpers that are mixed with wool to make a warm and stylish jumper. These have been a best seller for the last couple of seasons as they are comfortable, look great and are so easy to wear!

You can pop into the Newbury shop in the Parkway Shopping centre any day of the week, even Sundays, and you will be greeted with a smile and a hello! There's even a sofa for the people who don't want to walk around the shops anymore! Luna Boutiques makes sure their staff are always there to help you, advise you and make sure your Luna experience is the best it could be every time.

If you can't make it to the shop in Newbury, why not pop into Luna in Hungerford, Marlborough or Devizes? If it's too cold for you and you like to shop in the comfort of your own home, you can browse their fabulous collections online at www.lunaboutiques.co.uk

When it comes to women's clothing, Luna's selection and sizes available are second to non. With sizes starting from a UK 10 and going up to a UK 20/22, their clothing ticks the boxes for so many. If you struggle to find clothing you like and enjoy, head across to Luna to see how they can help you. The one-size pieces are perfect for the not-so-confident shoppers, so let them do all the work and you can leave happy and excited about your wardrobe.

We hope you have all had a good week and here's to the weekend!