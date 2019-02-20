Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Englefield Estate require FULL-TIME GARDENER

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Englefield Estate require FULL-TIME GARDENER

Englefield Estate

FULL-TIME GARDENER

 

We are seeking an experienced full-time gardener to work in an established 9 acre garden at Englefield House.

 The applicant must have previous experience in a similar garden and a relevant horticultural qualification, such as an RHS certificate level 2. Competitive salary and benefits offered.

To apply: Please email your CV with a covering letter to Susan Broughton, Head Gardener briefly outlining your suitability for the role, including salary expectation, to office@englefield.co.uk no later than 8th March 2019.

Job description available on request.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury pupils hailed as heroes following crash near school

Newbury pupils hailed as heroes following crash near school

Knife carrying man attempts to rob village post office

Knife carrying man attempts to rob village post office

Neighbour jailed for arson attack

Neighbour jailed for arson attack

Assault survivor attacked again - by assailant's brother

Court No.1 New

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33