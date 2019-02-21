Personal Finance & Administrator

(part-time)

An opportunity has arisen for a part-time Finance & Administration Assistant to work within a family office dealing with personal financial and administration affairs.

The role is broad based supporting the family to manage their personal matters and expenditure, collating information required for various compliance and legislative regulations and communicating with advisors and family members.

The family require someone who is friendly and hands on, who can work well in a team or independently. A good communicator, strong excel, IT and organisation skills and can comfortably deal with confidential information.

The role is based in Chilton Foliat working in the office based within the family’s home.

Approximately 10 hours per week. Remuneration to be mutally agreed. Please send your CV to catherine@giassoc.co.uk