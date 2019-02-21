Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Finance Manager (part-time)

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Finance Manager (part-time)

Finance Manager (part-time)

We are looking for an experienced Finance/Accounts Manager to join our small friendly property project management team based near Hungerford, with a London office, dealing with high end residential projects in London and internationally.

You should have an accounting background, and be familiar with performing a financial oversight role within an organisation. Reviewing the work of the existing team, ensuring that all controls and monthly processes are completed. Meeting all regulatory and legislative requirements including VAT, tax and annual accounts. Working closely with the MD of the business, and the project delivery teams to communicate the financial position and forecasts. Communicating with clients, advisors’ and suppliers as required.

We are looking for a professional who can work well within the team or independently as needed. A good communicator with strong excel, IT and system skills who can comfortably deal with confidential information.

Approximately 10-15 hours per week. Remuneration to be mutually agreed.

Please send your CV to catherine@gjassoc.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Knife carrying man attempts to rob village post office

Knife carrying man attempts to rob village post office

Assault survivor attacked again - by assailant's brother

Court No.1 New

Keep an eye out for Tornado flypast this afternoon

Keep an eye out for Tornado flypast this afternoon

Neighbour jailed for arson attack

Neighbour jailed for arson attack

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33