Finance Manager (part-time)

We are looking for an experienced Finance/Accounts Manager to join our small friendly property project management team based near Hungerford, with a London office, dealing with high end residential projects in London and internationally.

You should have an accounting background, and be familiar with performing a financial oversight role within an organisation. Reviewing the work of the existing team, ensuring that all controls and monthly processes are completed. Meeting all regulatory and legislative requirements including VAT, tax and annual accounts. Working closely with the MD of the business, and the project delivery teams to communicate the financial position and forecasts. Communicating with clients, advisors’ and suppliers as required.

We are looking for a professional who can work well within the team or independently as needed. A good communicator with strong excel, IT and system skills who can comfortably deal with confidential information.

Approximately 10-15 hours per week. Remuneration to be mutually agreed.

Please send your CV to catherine@gjassoc.co.uk