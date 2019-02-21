Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Year 2 Teacher and 2 x Teaching Assistants

From September 2019, Horris Hill, one of the UK’s leading all boys boarding and day prep schools is extending the age range of the school to include boys from Reception to Year 2. With this exciting development of the Lower School we require a Year 2 Teacher and 2 x Teaching Assistants.

Further details and application packs can be found on the school website www.horrishill.com/vacancies or please contact Debbie Power on 01635 30323

Closing date for applications:

9am on Monday 4th March 2019

Horris Hill School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening including checks with past employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.

