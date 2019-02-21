FULL-TIME GARDENER

Englefield Estate

We are seeking an experienced full-time gardener to work in an established 9 acre garden at Englefield House.

The applicant must have previous experience in a similar garden and a relevant horticultural qualification, such as an RHS certificate level 2. Competitive salary and benefits offered.

To apply: Please email your CV with a covering letter to Susan Broughton, Head Gardener briefly outlining your suitability for the role, including salary expectation, to office@englefield.co.uk no later than 8th March 2019.

Job description available on request.