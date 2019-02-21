Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

An opportunity has arisen for a Finance Assistant in our busy Finance department.

Applications are welcome from both qualified/part qualified and those willing to undertake AAT and on the job training. You will be highly numerate, analytical, with good written and communication skills. Flexible and a team player, you will enjoy working with people and be able to build effective relationships with staff, parents and suppliers.

A working knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and Outlook would be an advantage, as would knowledge and experience of Sage Line 200 for experienced applicants.

Further information, including an application form and job description, may be obtained from the Marlborough

College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/

vacancies, or by phoning: 01672 892239, or emailing:

recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.

Closing date for receipt of covering letter and application form: mid-day Monday 11 March, 2019, with first interviews scheduled to take place week commencing Monday 18 March, 2019.

