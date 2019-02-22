Trident Medical Services - Vacancies

Trident Medical Services

Trident Medical Services is an independent occupational health provider based in Aldermaston, providing services to a wide range of organisations. We currently have the following vacancies:

Occupational Health Practice Nurse (full-time or part-time)

Competitive salary, pension scheme and benefits package

Based in Aldermaston and Burghfield

Main duties:

Reporting to the Nurse Team Leader the OH practice nurse will:

• provide a treatment service for walk-in minor illnesses and injuries;

• provide an emergency response service to support or client;

• plan and deliver health promotion activities;

• undertake drug and alcohol testing.

The team has an on-call commitment and our shift work covers the working hours of 6am to 11pm Monday to Friday. Occasional weekend working is also required. Extra allowances are paid for unsocial hours. Training will be provided on drug and alcohol screening and emergency response arrangements.

Occupational Health Technician (full-time)

Competitive salary, pension scheme and benefits package

Based in Aldermaston with local and regional travel also required

Main duties:

Reporting to the Technician Leader the OH technician will:

• carry out clinical measurements as part of the health assessment process;

• record health assessments outcomes;

• participate in the administration of the health assessment process;

• work in both clinical and mobile screening van settings.

Full training will be provided.

Due to many of our customers working in the defence sector and requiring our staff to have security clearance you will need to be a British National to be considered.

Closing date for both roles: Friday 21 March 2019

For a full job description or further information please contact the Business Support Manager on 0118 324 9333 or enquiries@trident-ms.co.uk. To apply please send your CV, indicating the job role you are applying for to: enquiries@trident-ms.co.uk

We welcome applications regardless of disability, sexuality, or racial origin. The successful candidate will be selected solely on their ability to carry out the duties of the post. Previous applicants need not apply.

No agencies please.