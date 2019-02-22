TRAIN TO TEACH EVENT

at Kennet School

Tuesday 5th March 2019

Are you interested in becoming a secondary or primary school teacher?

You can inspire young people to fulfil their potential.

The Downland Alliance specialises in training the teachers of the future.

We have vacancies on our teacher training programmes based at The Downs, St Bartholomew’s and Kennet School for anyone interested in training to teach from September 2019. Primary trainees are based at one of our school direct partnership primary schools.

So whether you are a teaching assistant, a career changer or you graduate in the summer of 2019, why not come along to our Train To Teach Event. Discover more about our courses which lead to a Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) and Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) and are accredited by Oxford Brookes University. PGCE can give 60 Masters credits.

Find out:

• How you can train to become a great teacher and the role you’ll have in helping our students.

• What to expect from your training programme and from all our partner schools.

• Meet our team and chat to some of our NQTs and teaching staff.

• Get some one-to-one advice on how to improve your application and ensure you meet the selection criteria.

Venue

Kennet School, Stoney Lane, Thatcham, RG19 4LL

Time: 6.00pm - 8.00pm A short presentation at 6.30pm

Email: itt@downlandalliance.org.uk

Every lesson shapes a life

The Downland Teaching School Alliance

www.downlandalliance.org.uk Telephone: 01635 270096