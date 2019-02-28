Pastoral Assistant Required at Downe House School

Pastoral Assistant

We are a girls’ boarding school looking for enthusiastic and caring pastoral assistants to join our Bank Staff.

You will be helping out in the boarding houses in the evenings. Initially as Bank staff with the possibility of a permanent night/s.

You will need to be able to relate well to young people and have energy and enthusiasm. Term time only, must be flexible with hours/evenings and Friday availability would be an advantage. Excellent rate of pay.

Please contact the HR Department on 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net for more information.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.