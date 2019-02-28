Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Enjoy working outside? Position available at TruGreen Professional Lawn Care

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Enjoy working outside? Position available at TruGreen Professional Lawn Care

TruGreen Professional Lawn Care

Enjoy working outside? We are looking for new members to join our lawn care teams. Based in Newbury, we help our customers create lawns they can be truly proud of.

Full training provided. You need to be enthusiastic, able to work on your own initiative, like meeting customers, and have pride in your work.

Please email / call Jonathan at
downlands@trugreen.org.uk

07554 335424

or Mike at
newburybasingstoke@trugreen.org.uk

07795 311788

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

60-year-old man pushed into the canal by two teenagers in Newbury

police

Teenager assaulted outside Newbury kebab shop

Teenager assaulted outside Newbury kebab shop

Tributes to ex-Trinity pupil Harry

Trinity - Open Evening

Theale man admits killing girlfriend, but denies murder

Man admits killing girlfriend, but denies murder

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33