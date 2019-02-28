Enjoy working outside? Position available at TruGreen Professional Lawn Care

Part-Time Plant Care Specialist
Thu, 28 Feb 2019
TruGreen Professional Lawn Care
Enjoy working outside? We are looking for new members to join our lawn care teams. Based in Newbury, we help our customers create lawns they can be truly proud of.
Full training provided. You need to be enthusiastic, able to work on your own initiative, like meeting customers, and have pride in your work.
Please email / call Jonathan at
downlands@trugreen.org.uk
07554 335424
or Mike at
newburybasingstoke@trugreen.org.uk
07795 311788
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News