In Line Valve requires a Design Engineer

In Line Valve requires a Design Engineer

In Line Valve requires a

Design Engineer

For a full time varied role designing oilfield control valves to international and customer specifications. The ideal candidate will have a degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar, experience of design software with experience within the valve industry considered a bonus

 

Candidates must be able to work within a team to defined quality systems with high attention to detail.

Competitive Salary - Mon to Fri.

 

Please send CV to: info@inlinevalve.co.uk

