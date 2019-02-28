In Line Valve requires a

Design Engineer

For a full time varied role designing oilfield control valves to international and customer specifications. The ideal candidate will have a degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar, experience of design software with experience within the valve industry considered a bonus

Candidates must be able to work within a team to defined quality systems with high attention to detail.

Competitive Salary - Mon to Fri.

Please send CV to: info@inlinevalve.co.uk