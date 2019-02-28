Second Head Person Required

Part-Time Plant Care Specialist
Thu, 28 Feb 2019
Shadwell Estate
SECOND HEAD PERSON
SHADWELL ESTATE COMPANY LIMITED HAS AN EXCITING OPPORTUNITY FOR A BASED AT OUR BRAND NEW FACILITY AT FARNCOMBE, LAMBOURN
Shadwell’s reputation as one of the largest, most prestigious and successful thoroughbred and Arabian breeding and racing operations in the world is well established.
The successful candidate will have previous experience in a thoroughbred pre-training or racing yard and have a solid veterinary knowledge. Excellent communication skills and the ability to supervise and mentor staff in a strong team environment are also required.
In return we offer excellent working conditions, developmental training, purpose built accommodation with excellent remuneration and benefits package.
To apply, please quote ‘Second Person’ and send a covering letter and curriculum vitae to recruitment@shadwellstud.co.uk
