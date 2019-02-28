Second Head Person Required

Shadwell Estate

SECOND HEAD PERSON

SHADWELL ESTATE COMPANY LIMITED HAS AN EXCITING OPPORTUNITY FOR A BASED AT OUR BRAND NEW FACILITY AT FARNCOMBE, LAMBOURN

Shadwell’s reputation as one of the largest, most prestigious and successful thoroughbred and Arabian breeding and racing operations in the world is well established.

The successful candidate will have previous experience in a thoroughbred pre-training or racing yard and have a solid veterinary knowledge. Excellent communication skills and the ability to supervise and mentor staff in a strong team environment are also required.

In return we offer excellent working conditions, developmental training, purpose built accommodation with excellent remuneration and benefits package.

To apply, please quote ‘Second Person’ and send a covering letter and curriculum vitae to recruitment@shadwellstud.co.uk