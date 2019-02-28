Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

2x Play Leaders Required

£9ph based at our centre in Thatcham

1x 24.5 hours a week (including Saturdays)

1x 11.5 hours (including Sundays)

 

Hours could be combined for the right candidate. Some flexibility required, especially in school holidays. We are looking for someone fun and creative to join our team. You must want to make a difference to the lives of children with special needs and their families by providing a safe and welcoming environment for play.

Closing date Friday 15th March

Contact lucille@swingsandsmiles.co.uk

for more information or an application form

