We’re hiring! Part-Time Plant Care Specialist

To look after plants in offices

Part-Time, Flexible Hours – 2-3 days a week – Newbury-based

£10/hr + pension, paid holiday & other benefits

Are you friendly? Reliable? Good with People? And Plants?

If so, please send your CV and covering letter to

sarah.knights@natureatwork.com

saying why you are the person we are looking for.