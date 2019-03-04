Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Full Time Gardener required

Full Time Gardener required

West Woodhay Estate

Full Time Gardener required

We are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic full-time gardener to work as part of a team, in an established 15 Acre garden at West Woodhay House, RG20 0BS.

Applicants must have previous experience working in horticulture and have a relevant qualification, such as RHS certificate level 2.

Competitive salary offered

To apply: Please email your CV with a covering letter to Sharon McCallum briefly outlining your suitability for the post, including salary expectations to sharon@woodhay.com

Applications closes 21st March 2019

