ASSISTANT FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER (CATERING) - Required

ASSISTANT FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER (CATERING)



Reporting directly to our Deputy Catering Operations Manager. You will be totally customer focused and a great team motivator who leads by example and will ensure that the front of house team delivers excellent

customer service at all times.

This is a very hands-on role; managing a team whilst ensuring all College procedures and legal compliance requirements are met. This role would suit an existing Manager or Supervisor, with catering experience, looking to progress their experience and career.

To fulfil this role you must be educated to NVQ level 2 in Supervisory Management and hold an Intermediate or Advanced Food Hygiene Certificate or equivalents, a good level of IT skills and have at least 2 years’ experience working in a similar role.

To learn more about the College and for further information, including the full Job Description, Further

Particulars and how to apply, visit the Marlborough College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/

vacancies.

For all enquiries please contact a member of the Recruitment team by email: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org or phone: 01672 892239.

Closing date for receipt of returned applications:

Mid-day on Friday 22 March, 2019.

Interviews : Week commencing Monday 25 March, 2019

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.