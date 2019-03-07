Maintenance Manager Required

Maintenance Manager

Full time

Horris Hill, one of the UK’s leading all boys boarding and day prep schools requires a full time Maintenance Manager who will be responsible for the planning and supervision of all day to day maintenance and repair activities.

The role requires a practical and organised mind-set, a ‘hands on’ approach, effective management of Health, Safety and Security and familiarity with a range of trades.

Further details and an application pack can be found on the school website www.horrishill.com/vacancies or please telephone 01635 30323

Closing date for applications:

9am on Monday 25th March 2019

Horris Hill School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening including checks with past employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.