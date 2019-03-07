FIELD SERVICE OPERATIVE

Circon Ltd is a privately owned company based near Newbury.

We are looking for a full-time Installer and Sanitiser of water coolers & water filtration, covering an 80 mile radius of Newbury.

Candidate must be fit, reliable & have an excellent attitude towards customer service

Experience in plumbing and electrics required.

A clean driving licence with a good knowledge of our operating area.

Hours of employment are

8.30 - 5 Monday to Friday

Please email your CV to:

andrea@crowncoffee.co.uk