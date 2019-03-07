Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

FIELD SERVICE OPERATIVE
Circon Ltd is a privately owned company based near Newbury.
We are looking for a full-time Installer and Sanitiser of water coolers & water filtration, covering an 80 mile radius of Newbury.
Candidate must be fit, reliable & have an excellent attitude towards customer service

Experience in plumbing and electrics required.
A clean driving licence with a good knowledge of our operating area.
Hours of employment are
8.30 - 5 Monday to Friday
Please email your CV to:
andrea@crowncoffee.co.uk

