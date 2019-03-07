Civil Enforcement Officer Required

Burghclere Pre-School require a pre school assistant
Civil Enforcement Officer
Permanent
£19554 - £21589 per annum
Civil Enforcement Officers provide parking enforcement and the job needs knowledge, tact and initiative. Applicants must hold a full and clean driving licence; be able to walk long distances and work outdoors in all types of weather. We offer a competitive salary and a 37 hour week with alternating early starts and evening finishes; excellent employment terms and conditions; thorough training and all your uniform clothing.
Closing date: 1st April 2019
The Council is an Equal Opportunity employer
For an informal discussion, please contact Martyn Baker 01635 519211
