Civil Enforcement Officer Required

Civil Enforcement Officer

Permanent

£19554 - £21589 per annum

Civil Enforcement Officers provide parking enforcement and the job needs knowledge, tact and initiative. Applicants must hold a full and clean driving licence; be able to walk long distances and work outdoors in all types of weather. We offer a competitive salary and a 37 hour week with alternating early starts and evening finishes; excellent employment terms and conditions; thorough training and all your uniform clothing.

Closing date: 1st April 2019

The Council is an Equal Opportunity employer



For an informal discussion, please contact Martyn Baker 01635 519211

Go to

www.westberks.gov.uk/jobsandcareers

to view the job description or to apply