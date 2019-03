Burghclere Pre-School

require a pre school assistant

The candidate must have qualifications in Child Care Learning and Development level 2/3. CACHE, or the CYPW in child care.

Monday 8.15am – 3.15pm

Wednesday 8.15am – 4.pm

Thursday & Friday 9.am – 3.15pm

Closing date Monday 18th March

interviews Friday 22nd March

Email your cv to admin@burghclerepreschool.org.uk