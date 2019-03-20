Vacancies at Secure Systems

Due to continuing expansion

Secure Systems (UK)Ltd

have the following vacancies:

Electrical Project Manager

We are looking for an electrical project manager to assist with new contracts, the applicant should have experience in the electrical industry both commercial and domestic, self-motivated, work as a team and have customer facing experience.

Applicants should have knowledge and ability to survey, estimate and run project to a satisfactory conclusion.

Company car allowance, attractive salary and company pension scheme is offered in the package.

Security Installation Engineer

We are looking for a security alarm engineer to join our company, the applicant should have experience in the installation of intruder alarm, CCTV & access control system commercial and domestic, self-motivated, work either individually or as a team and have customer facing experience.

Company van, attractive salary and company pension scheme is offered in the package.

Electrician

We are looking for electricians to join our company, the applicants should have experience in the installation of commercial and domestic electrical installation,17th/18th edition qualified, self-motivated, work either individually or as a team and have customer facing experience.

Company van, attractive salary and company pension scheme is offered in the package.

Telecoms Electrician

We are looking for electricians to join our company, the applicants should have experience in the installation of telecommunications cell sites, experience in rooftop and greenfield sites is essential. 17th/18th edition qualified, self-motivated, work either individually or as a team.

Company van, attractive salary and company pension scheme is offered in the package.

Please call 01635 261654, (genuine applicants only) or email Dariellel@secure-systems.co.uk