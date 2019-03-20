DOMESTIC CLEANER REQUIRED

DOMESTIC CLEANER

Part-time, term time only role

This role would suit a person who has a can-do attitude, a flexible approach to tasks and who works to high standards.

You will be willing to accommodate different cleaning processes as needs change and develop & perform a variety of cleaning and domestic tasks in the Boarding Houses / Private-side areas of Bradfield College.

Hours:

• Up to 25 hours per week (Monday-Friday)

• Saturday mornings on a rota basis

Benefits:

• Free meal during the working day provided when College kitchens are open.

• Subsidised membership of the Sports Complex.

• Subsidised membership of the College Golf Club.

• Contributory Pension Scheme.

All candidates are required to complete an application form in full.

Closing Date: Tuesday 2 April 2019

To apply for this vacancy please visit www.bradfieldcollege.org.uk

Or for an application form and job description please email

recruitment@bradfieldcollege.org.uk or telephone 0118 964 4773

Bradfield College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening as part of their application. This includes submitting an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) Certificate prior to employment, registration of the DBS Update Service and checks with past employers.