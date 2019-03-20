Carestaff Member Required

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Carestaff Member

Mary Hare School are looking for a full-time permanent person to join the Care Department as a member of Care Staff. The position is term time only with a salary of £20,347.59 gross per annum (pro rata) and will be for 41 hours per week on a two-weekly shift pattern. Sleeping In will be paid at £34.68 per night.

To apply for this role, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs and apply directly.

Closing Date: 29 March 2019.Interviews: 3/4 April 2019.

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386