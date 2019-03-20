Thatcham Showroom Live Cooking Event – 24th March

Chance to WIN £200 worth of John Lewis Vouchers at Optiplan’s Live Cooking event on 24th March.

Visit the Optiplan Showroom in Thatcham (just inside Wyevale Garden Centre) on Sunday 24th March between 11am and 3pm for a Live Cooking Demonstration and Tasting by professional Bosch Chef, Kate.

You’ll have the chance to see one of Optiplan’s kitchens in action, and their chef will be demonstrating the latest in Bosch appliances and new cooking technologies.

FOODIE TREATS

As well as lots of delicious foodie treats to sample, the store is also hosting a wine tasting in partnership with the Oxford Wine Company.

EXPERT ADVICE

To answer all your kitchen design queries, from the tiniest detail to project planning your new kitchen, Optiplan’s experienced and friendly kitchen designers will be on hand with expert advice if you need it.

PRIZE DRAW

For those who visit on the day there’s a chance to WIN £200 worth of John Lewis Vouchers. Simply fill out the form on their website (link below) and head along to the event on 24th March for your chance to WIN.

https://www.optiplankitchens.co.uk/thatcham-event-2

For any queries, contact info@optiplankitchens.co.uk

or call the Thatcham showroom on 01635 862966.

T & C’s apply. www.optiplankitchens.co.uk