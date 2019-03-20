PLASTIC RECYCLING OPERATIVE REQUIRED

Wed, 20 Mar 2019
PLASTIC RECYCLING OPERATIVE
We are seeking a reliable, enthusiastic, motivated person to join our small, well established company
Full time role, daily duties including: -
• Fork truck driving (loading and unloading vehicles, plus moving materials on site)
• Shredding/granulating clean post manufacturing plastic in the latest hi-tech modern machines
Previous experience helpful but not essential; training is available
Location: Curridge, Newbury
Interested? - email CV’s to
Clive Roads – info@rpcsltd.co.uk
