Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Wed, 20 Mar 2019
Production Last Name
Production@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
Mobile
Labourer /driver
Vacancies in our busy steel processing workshop.
Full training will be provided.
Please ring Chris for more information 01635 872418
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Billy Danter's Fun Fair
MRTPI planner required
LABOURER /DRIVER REQUIRED
ENGINEER REQUIRED
PLASTIC RECYCLING OPERATIVE REQUIRED
EXPERIENCED GARDENER REQUIRED
Travellers move into Newbury's Victoria Park
Update: travellers leave Victoria Park
Appeal for missing Thatcham woman in distress
Work to start soon on Snooty Fox refurbishment
MP Richard Benyon disappointed over Brexit deal defeat
The Green Party co-leader urges locals to push environment agenda
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News