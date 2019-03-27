Full/Part time Operations Assistant-Administration position
Wed, 27 Mar 2019
The Hungerford Surgery
Part-Time Receptionist Vacancy
25 hours per week
Salary negotiable depending on experience
We are a busy GP practice (7,500 patients) looking for a confident, reliable and professional part-time Receptionist to join our team. Flexibility, great communication skills and a pleasant personality are essential.
For more details please call 01488 682507 or visit our website:
www.hungerfordsurgery.co.uk
Applications should be addressed to: Loren Franklin, Hungerford Surgery, The Croft, Hungerford, Berkshire, RG17 0HY or lorenfranklin@nhs.net
