Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Part-Time Receptionist Vacancy

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Part-Time Receptionist Vacancy

The Hungerford Surgery

Part-Time Receptionist Vacancy

 

25 hours per week

Salary negotiable depending on experience

We are a busy GP practice (7,500 patients) looking for a confident, reliable and professional part-time Receptionist to join our team. Flexibility, great communication skills and a pleasant personality are essential. 

For more details please call 01488 682507 or visit our website:
www.hungerfordsurgery.co.uk

Applications should be addressed to: Loren Franklin, Hungerford Surgery, The Croft, Hungerford, Berkshire, RG17 0HY or lorenfranklin@nhs.net

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Tributes to co-founder of Newbury-based company

Tributes to co-founder of Newbury-based company

Road between Brightwalton and Newbury closed after collision

Road between Brightwalton and Newbury closed after serious collision

Motorcyclist killed in West Berkshire collision yesterday (Tuesday)

Motorcyclist killed in West Berkshire collision yesterday (Tuesday)

Weight limit suggestion to lorry problem

Weight limit suggestion to lorry problem

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33