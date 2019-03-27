GROUNDWORKERS & LABOURERS WANTED

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

We are seeking Groundworkers & Labourers for a long run of work in Aldermaston & Reading area. Monday – Friday 7:30 – 17:00. Employed & self employed opportunities. Pay dependant upon experience. CSCS required CPCS desirable. All levels of experience considered. Good development opportunity for candidates 18+ to learn
new skills & build a career in construction.

Email: mark@dentoncgltd.co.uk

or call: 07711331172

