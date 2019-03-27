Part-time Sales Order Assistant and also Warehouse Person

Full/Part time Operations Assistant-Administration position
Wed, 27 Mar 2019
Sculpting/Moulding and Art Suppliers
Require the following:
PART-TIME Sales Order Assistant
To join our small busy team processing customer orders & general office duties.
Hours 10.00 – 14.00 Monday to Friday plus busy period and
holiday cover.
PART-TIME Warehouse Person
To join our small warehouse team - this position requires a mature attitude and a flexible approach to working.
16 – 18 hours per week with some flexibility.
Thatcham based company.
Alec Tiranti Limited
Tel: Caroline 01635 587 430 Email: caroline@tiranti.co.uk
