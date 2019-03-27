Part-time Sales Order Assistant and also Warehouse Person

Sculpting/Moulding and Art Suppliers

Require the following:

PART-TIME Sales Order Assistant

To join our small busy team processing customer orders & general office duties.

Hours 10.00 – 14.00 Monday to Friday plus busy period and

holiday cover.

PART-TIME Warehouse Person

To join our small warehouse team - this position requires a mature attitude and a flexible approach to working.

16 – 18 hours per week with some flexibility.



Thatcham based company.

Alec Tiranti Limited

Tel: Caroline 01635 587 430 Email: caroline@tiranti.co.uk