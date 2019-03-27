Domestic Assistants required

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Domestic Assistants

We are looking for dedicated Domestic Assistants to work in our Secondary School in Snelsmore Common. The following positions are available:

• Full time, Permanent: 30 hours per week, Monday – Friday, 6am – 12pm • £9 per hour

• Part time, Term time: 15 hours per week, Monday – Thursday, 5.30pm – 8.30pm, Friday 4.30pm – 7.30pm • £9 per hour

Overtime may be available for covering sickness, holiday and covering additional business commitments. Uniform is provided but your own transport is required.



To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.

Closing Date: Friday 5 April 2019 • Interviews: Friday 12 April 2019

Start Date: Monday 20 May 2019 or sooner



Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage. By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386