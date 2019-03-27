Care Asssistants (both day & night shifts)Kitchen Assistant, Housekeeper required

BAYFORD HOUSE Care Home

Stockcross, Newbury. We are recruiting for the following positions:

Care Asssistants (both day & night shifts)

Kitchen Assistant, Housekeeper



Flexible hours, hot meals, subsidised taxi from Newbury. Full training is provided so no experience needed

For information & an application form contact: Lorna.barnett@bupa.com

or Telephone: 01488608632