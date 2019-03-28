Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Mother's Day Offer at Luna

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Mother's Day Offer at Luna

If you're looking for something original, affordable and fun for Mother's day, Tres Luna in Parkway behind Costa has a lovely range to choose from and a great discount too

www.lunaboutiques.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Motorcyclist killed in West Berkshire collision yesterday (Tuesday)

Motorcyclist killed in West Berkshire collision yesterday (Tuesday)

Road between Brightwalton and Newbury closed after collision

Road between Brightwalton and Newbury closed after serious collision

Tributes to co-founder of Newbury-based company

Tributes to co-founder of Newbury-based company

Weight limit suggestion to lorry problem

Weight limit suggestion to lorry problem

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33