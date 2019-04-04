Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Cleaner required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Cleaner required

Douai Abbey, Upper Woolhampton, Reading RG7 5TQ
Cleaner required
in the Guest House
Part-time bank staff


Please contact the Bursar

bursar@douaiabbey.org.uk

0118 971 5319

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village

Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village

Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening

Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening

RSPCA get involved as more birds get trapped in netting in Theale

RSPCA get involved as more birds get trapped in netting in Theale

Appeal for family of injured Pc after crash near Hungerford

Appeal for family of injured Pc after crash

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33