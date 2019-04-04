Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Life Changing Opportunities

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Life Changing Opportunities

Life Changing Opportunities

Are you looking for a new challenge in your career? Do you like leading change and making a positive contribution? Would you like to lead a team to successfully deliver cancer services in a progressive NHS Trust? We have two exciting positions
for you.
NHS cancer experience is not essential for either role as we will support the development of successful candidates.

Cancer Performance Manager

If you have initiative, an eye for detail and experience of process improvements, this could be the role for you. You will be a team player working in partnership with colleagues to support the delivery of national cancer waiting time standards.
For more information and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/2FRp3S2

Head of Service – Haematology & Oncology

This is an exciting time for the service delivering National Cancer Transformation Projects and developing satellite Radiotherapy services. The successful post holder will have a talent for business management and a passion for people. You will be happy working autonomously, with previous management experience at a senior level.
To apply, visit https://bit.ly/2WHDPAf


For more information and an informal visit, please contact Lyndel Moore, Head of Cancer Services;

lyndel.moore@nhs.net

Tel: 01793 646261

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village

Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village

Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening

Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening

RSPCA get involved as more birds get trapped in netting in Theale

RSPCA get involved as more birds get trapped in netting in Theale

Appeal for family of injured Pc after crash near Hungerford

Appeal for family of injured Pc after crash

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33