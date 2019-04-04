Life Changing Opportunities

Are you looking for a new challenge in your career? Do you like leading change and making a positive contribution? Would you like to lead a team to successfully deliver cancer services in a progressive NHS Trust? We have two exciting positions

for you.

NHS cancer experience is not essential for either role as we will support the development of successful candidates.

Cancer Performance Manager

If you have initiative, an eye for detail and experience of process improvements, this could be the role for you. You will be a team player working in partnership with colleagues to support the delivery of national cancer waiting time standards.

For more information and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/2FRp3S2

Head of Service – Haematology & Oncology

This is an exciting time for the service delivering National Cancer Transformation Projects and developing satellite Radiotherapy services. The successful post holder will have a talent for business management and a passion for people. You will be happy working autonomously, with previous management experience at a senior level.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/2WHDPAf



For more information and an informal visit, please contact Lyndel Moore, Head of Cancer Services;

lyndel.moore@nhs.net

Tel: 01793 646261