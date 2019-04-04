CASTING AND PRODUCTION ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

CASTING AND PRODUCTION ASSISTANT

 

We’re looking for someone to start as soon as possible with:

• A strong interest in theatre

• A polite and positive manner

• Excellent organisational skills and a good memory

• Ability to work quickly and accurately under pressure

• Willingness to attend shows at The Watermill and elsewhere

To find out more and apply, visit

www.watermill.org.uk/work_for_us

Closing date for applications: Friday 12 April at 5pm

 

The Watermill Theatre is committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. Registered charity no. 261430

