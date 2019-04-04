CASTING AND PRODUCTION ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Thu, 04 Apr 2019
CASTING AND PRODUCTION ASSISTANT
We’re looking for someone to start as soon as possible with:
• A strong interest in theatre
• A polite and positive manner
• Excellent organisational skills and a good memory
• Ability to work quickly and accurately under pressure
• Willingness to attend shows at The Watermill and elsewhere
To find out more and apply, visit
www.watermill.org.uk/work_for_us
Closing date for applications: Friday 12 April at 5pm
The Watermill Theatre is committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. Registered charity no. 261430
