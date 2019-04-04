Bradfield College

Teachers of Maths and Literacy for SEN

Required for September 2019

Bradfield’s Learning Support department requires two new teacher to work with individual pupils with SEN across the age range 13 to 18. One experienced in Maths and one in English and Literacy. A deep understanding of SpLD is desirable but not essential. The exact number of sessions, taught across 4 or 5 days per week, will be agreed with the successful candidates.

Candidates should submit a letter outlining their suitability for the post, together with an Application Form, to the Headmaster:

Dr Christopher Stevens, Bradfield College, Bradfield, Berkshire RG7 6AU or via email to recruitment@bradfieldcollege.org.uk

To apply for this vacancy please visit

www.bradfieldcollege.org.uk

Or for an application form and job description please email

recruitment@bradfieldcollege.org.uk

or telephone 0118 964 4773

Closing date: Wednesday 17th April, 2019

Interviews: Week commencing 23rd April, 2019

Bradfield College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening as part of their application. This includes submitting an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) Certificate prior to employment, registration of the DBS Update Service and checks with past employers.