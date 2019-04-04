Deputy Play Leader and also Playworker required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
Newport Road, Newbury
Berkshire, RG14 2AW
Tel: 01635 43455
Email: office@stjosephs.w-berks.sch.uk

Deputy Play Leader

Required for September 2019
Term time only, Mon-Fri 3pm – 6pm
Grade D £9.74 - £10.54 per hour

The Successful Candidate will:

  • Be able to assist the Play Leader in planning and delivering excing and suitable play opportunities for children aged 3-11 years old.
  • Have an NVQ3

Playworker

Required for September 2019
Term time only, Mon-Fri 3pm – 6pm
Grade B - £9-£9.36 per hour

The Successful Candidate will:

  • Need to be imaginative, creative and love working with children in a relaxed and sociable environment.
  • Relevant NVQ Level 2 qualification and experience in this area would be preferred, but appropriate training and support will be provided.

Closing date for application: Monday 29th April 2019
Interview date: Tuesday 7th May 2019
Application packs are available by email from the school office.

This school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.
An Enhanced Criminal Records Disclosure will be sought from the successful candidate.

