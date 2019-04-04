Warehouse Assistant

required for Newbury company. Codelocks Ltd import and distribute a range of coded door locks.

We are looking for an extra full-time warehouse assistant. Hours negotiable based on an 8½ hr working day.

Forklift experience / qualification an advantage, training will be available. Some heavy lifting is required.

CV’s to James Bowden:

careers@codelocks.com



Codelocks Ltd, Albury Way, Greenham Business Park, Newbury, Berkshire, RG19 6HW

Deadline for applications is Thursday 18th April 2019.

www.codelocks.co.uk