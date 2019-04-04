Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Warehouse Assistant required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Warehouse Assistant required

Warehouse Assistant

required for Newbury company. Codelocks Ltd import and distribute a range of coded door locks.
We are looking for an extra full-time warehouse assistant. Hours negotiable based on an 8½ hr working day.
Forklift experience / qualification an advantage, training will be available. Some heavy lifting is required.
CV’s to James Bowden:
careers@codelocks.com


Codelocks Ltd, Albury Way, Greenham Business Park, Newbury, Berkshire, RG19 6HW
Deadline for applications is Thursday 18th April 2019.
www.codelocks.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village

Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village

Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening

Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening

RSPCA get involved as more birds get trapped in netting in Theale

RSPCA get involved as more birds get trapped in netting in Theale

Appeal for family of injured Pc after crash near Hungerford

Appeal for family of injured Pc after crash

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33