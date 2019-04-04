Thu, 04 Apr 2019
Warehouse Assistant
required for Newbury company. Codelocks Ltd import and distribute a range of coded door locks.
We are looking for an extra full-time warehouse assistant. Hours negotiable based on an 8½ hr working day.
Forklift experience / qualification an advantage, training will be available. Some heavy lifting is required.
CV’s to James Bowden:
careers@codelocks.com
Codelocks Ltd, Albury Way, Greenham Business Park, Newbury, Berkshire, RG19 6HW
Deadline for applications is Thursday 18th April 2019.
www.codelocks.co.uk
