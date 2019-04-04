Phlebotomist required

Phlebotomist



BAND 3: £18,813 - £20,795 PA

WEST BERKSHIRE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

We are currently looking for a full-time Phlebotomist to be based mainly at West Berkshire Community Hospital (WBCH) in our busy Phlebotomy Clinic.

Experience would be preferred, but is not essential as we’ll give you training. You will be responsible for obtaining blood samples from GP patients, outpatients and inpatients at the request of medical and nursing staff. You will also learn how to use our Sangix Phlebotomy Appointment System.

You will provide a professional, efficient service to patients, medical and nursing staff within all three areas of the Phlebotomy Service, based mainly at WBCH, but also providing cover at PPH (Mental Health Setting) 1-2 mornings a week on the wards, and the GP Surgery Phlebotomy Clinics we provide to three Newbury GP Practices.

You would be working 37.5 hours a week, and will need to be flexible to ensure that the needs of the Phlebotomy Services are met.

If you have any enquiries regarding the post please contact Lucy Steward, Phlebotomy Services Manager, or Ellen White, Phlebotomy Supervisor, on 01635 273350.

To apply, please visit www.jobs.nhs.uk using reference 371-CHW337.

Closing date: 14th April 2019. Interview date: 23rd April 2019.



We are an equal opportunities employer committed to safeguarding children and vulnerable adults.