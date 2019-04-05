Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Fri, 05 Apr 2019
Production Last Name
Production@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
Mobile
Full or Part time Secretary requiredfor equestrian establishment,Great Shefford area.Please Call 01488638433 between 9am - 1pmor email admin@paulcole.co.uk for further information.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Full or Part time Secretary required
Phlebotomist required
Warehouse Assistant required
Deputy Play Leader and also Playworker required
Teachers of Maths and Literacy for SEN Required
Carpenter/joiner required
Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village
Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening
Tributes paid to West Berkshire councillor
Appeal for family of injured Pc after crash near Hungerford
'I just think it's time for MPs to say quite clearly what they want to do'
'The country is demanding that politicians work together'
Motorcyclist killed in West Berkshire collision yesterday (Tuesday)
Newbury formally twinned with Spanish town
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News