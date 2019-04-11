Country apartment in the ‘Best Village’ in Berkshire

YATTENDON

Pangbourne 5 miles Reading 11. M4 (J 12) Market Town of Newbury 7 Miles.

Paddington from Reading 27minutes. Or Oxford on A34. ¾ hour.

Come and live in the wonderful open countryside of West Berkshire and enjoy the many country walks right from the door. Enjoy the facilities of the winner of the "Best Village" in Berkshire only 10 minutes’ walk away.

Yattendon boasts a renowned pub and a splendid grocery, a coffee house, hairdresser, mini beauty parlour, tennis club and several health studios. There are a further two or three eateries all within a pleasant rambling distance. There is also a garage and bus to Newbury once a week.

Yattendon Court was the previous home of the Iliffe family when they gave Basildon Park to the National Trust in the 1920s. It was converted from Alfred Waterstone’s Victorian Gothic-style house on the high ground looking over the Pang Valley to a pseudo Tudor style in the 1950s and some 25 years later converted to 15 apartments. The Estate farms approximately 14,000 acres.

FLAT ONE ACCOMMODATION Comprises: Drawing room with breath-taking southerly views from an 18’ bow window to the gardens. Two bedrooms, both with en-suite facilities. Recently modernised kitchen breakfast room – 6m by 3m.

There are stop cocks to the outside water and electric points in the garden. There are polished original floors throughout. These are insulated underneath where the various pipes run which have in the recent past been replaced with new. The internet cable has been brought in together with aerials from the roof and domestic cables for TV telephone etc. There is an internal/extended entrance bell from the front door which can be accessed from your mobile phone when you are not in residence. A small entrance lobby and door to utility room with water boiler, washing machine and Sadea Rae electric heating system. This heats the water filled radiators and can be over ridden to hot air for faster warm up, on colder days.

THE GARDEN of 11 acres which is maintained for the use of the residents only and their guests. Dogs on leads only, and non resident. Double glazing from the Steel Window Association installed in 2010. Internet cable was installed last year and positioned in the East facing bedroom.

OUTSIDE There are garages in an enclosed and gated area north of the house with car wash facilities. There is an individual store room for every apartment in the cellar.

Maintained landscape gardens of 11 acres surround the house. A lily pond, loggia with barbeque facilities shrubbery and many mature and interesting trees surround the main lawns.

Apartment No 1 has its own private garden approached from the West side of the drawing room. This was laid out 10 years ago for easy maintenance by a knowledgeable plant specialist with rare rhododendrons, flowering from November to July and shrubs chosen for all year round flowering and scent. This woodland garden has been mown in the absence of the owners by the garden team who maintain the terrace beds and grass. There is water to the far end of this small garden where a shed is concealed for storage.

GENERAL Services mains water, electricity and drainage. Electric heating circulated

and fanned. Council Tax main house in Tax Band F Flat band E or better RG18 0UT.

This is a private sale and there is a sales pack and contract printed.

Call 01488 687072 or leave a text message on 07770 733005.

Offers in the region of £400.000.