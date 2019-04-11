Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Nomads - Showtime Soiree

Musical Theatre

Nomads - Showtime Soiree

ARLINGTON ARTS

17th & 18th April 2019 at 8.00pm
£ 10/£8 Concessions
BOX OFFICE 01635 244 246
arlington-arts.com
An evening of beautifully performed
songs from West End and Broadway
musicals including:
The Greatest Showman * Blood Brothers * Book of Mormon * Wicked * Lion King * Chess * Sweeney Todd * Avenue Q * Lord of the Rings * Waitress * Into the Woods * Something Rotten * 
If you fancy a fun night out, come and join us.
Don't miss out on a great night of local theatre!
www.nomadsmusicaltheatre.co.uk

