Equine Veterinary Technician (Lambourn)

Our Lambourn practice is seeking applicants who are competent horse handlers for veterinary inspection, lameness examinations and assisting with other procedures including mobile radiography.

Previous equine experience is essential, preferably within the bloodstock industry, and some office/IT skills would be advantageous.

Visit www.rossdales.com/jobs, or contact Sarah Turner on 01638 577754 or

sarah.turner@rossdales.com for more information.