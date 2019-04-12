Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

PART-TIME

HOUSEKEEPER

Required for the Royal Oak, Yattendon.
3/4 mornings per week,

10-20 hours per week

Please call Rob on 01635 201325 or email info@royaloakyattendon.com

